Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$184.66. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$181.25, with a volume of 1,083,504 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion and a PE ratio of 47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 20.52%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

