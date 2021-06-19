Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 269,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,845. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.