Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE FT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

