Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
NYSE FT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.