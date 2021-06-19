Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $118.45 million and $2.78 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 118,494,781 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

