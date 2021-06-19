Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Frax Share has a market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00005418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,712.30 or 1.00030206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00851197 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,978,185 coins and its circulating supply is 14,824,366 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.