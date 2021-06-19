Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3954 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

