Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

