Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $621,199.40

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $621,199.40 and approximately $186.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.