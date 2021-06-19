Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMS opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

