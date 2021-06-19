Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

