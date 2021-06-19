FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce $147.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.53 million and the highest is $147.60 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $150.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $593.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

