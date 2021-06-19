FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.12. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,283 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

