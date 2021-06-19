Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FULT. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fulton Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT opened at $15.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

