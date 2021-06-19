Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Hits $111.00 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Function X has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $111.00 million and approximately $199,526.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,406.04 or 1.00114560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00070991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,968,511 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

