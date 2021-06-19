Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001241 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $472,174.90 and approximately $889,133.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00136934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00179998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,426.73 or 1.00173057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,020,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,449 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

