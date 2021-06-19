FUNToken (FUN) Hits One Day Volume of $2.52 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $199.59 million and $2.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.81 or 0.00734884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083577 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

