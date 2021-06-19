Fusible (FUSII) Achieves Market Cap of $377,295.71

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusible has a market capitalization of $377,295.71 and $2,719.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.