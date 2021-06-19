Fyooz (FYZ) Tops One Day Volume of $20,894.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $20,894.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

