Gala Price Reaches $0.0095 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $66.48 million and $383,214.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

