Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

GLPG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.92. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galapagos will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

