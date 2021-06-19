Game.com Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Game.com has a market cap of $3.93 million and $181,078.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

