GAPS (GAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,829.93 or 1.00000871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00034159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00074098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

