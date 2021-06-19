Gas Price Tops $6.81 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00019144 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $69.00 million and $6.66 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00184390 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00867888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 0.99727231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

