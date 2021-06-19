Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $166,334.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $5.13 million and $166,334.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00059586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00738592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00083699 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

