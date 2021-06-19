Gemini Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $204.45 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $204.45 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.00729173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083717 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 205,156,003 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.