Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $241,164.03 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Gems has a total market cap of $241,164.03 and $132.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

