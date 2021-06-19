General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) versus Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Financial Contrast

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 8.22% 21.27% 6.28% Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Dynamics and Vision Marine Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 3 3 8 0 2.36 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $189.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given General Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Dynamics and Vision Marine Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.38 $3.17 billion $11.00 16.83 Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 44.77 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships. This segment also provides submarine maintenance and modernization services; lifecycle support services for navy surface ships; and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarines and surface-ships. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, weapons systems, and armaments. This segment also offers modernization program, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission-support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This segment also offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, development, security and operation, software-defined network, everything as-a-service and defense enterprise office system solutions. General Dynamics Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

