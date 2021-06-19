Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) vs. Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Critical Analysis

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Bio and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$80.52 million ($2.95) -8.25 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $108.62 million 6.61 -$29.74 million ($0.18) -23.44

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -26.83% -24.37% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -8.58% -20.29% -7.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Bio and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Generation Bio presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.39%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.12%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals beats Generation Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients; and phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. In addition, the company is developing R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trial for autoimmune, inflammatory, and hematology-oncology diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical trial for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. The company also has a license agreement and strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to co-develop and commercialize R552 for various indications, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, as well as other non-central nervous system (non-CNS) disease development candidates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

