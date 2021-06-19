GenesisX (XGS) Reaches One Day Volume of $71.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $73,459.65 and $71.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

