Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 172,677 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of FirstEnergy worth $311,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

