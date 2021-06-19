Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.87% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $339,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

