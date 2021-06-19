Geode Capital Management LLC Has $315.06 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Xylem worth $315,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $240,289,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after buying an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

