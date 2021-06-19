Geode Capital Management LLC Has $350.88 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $350,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after acquiring an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.