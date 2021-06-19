Geode Capital Management LLC Has $375.16 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Church & Dwight worth $375,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

NYSE CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

