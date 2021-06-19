Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge stock remained flat at $$36.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Getinge has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.