Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 221.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,464,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

