Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GAIN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

