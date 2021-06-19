Glitch Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Glitch has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00182852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,066.39 or 1.00158249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00860308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 72,172,095 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

