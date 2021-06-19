Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Global Payments worth $70,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

