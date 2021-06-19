Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $261,835.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00727271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,249,230 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

