Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
GLOB opened at $219.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.41. Globant has a 12-month low of $137.97 and a 12-month high of $244.72.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.