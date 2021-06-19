Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $219.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.41. Globant has a 12-month low of $137.97 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.