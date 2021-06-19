GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stake Boosted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of GMS worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GMS by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 173,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. 493,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,393. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

