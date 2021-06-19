Gnosis (GNO) Price Reaches $163.92 on Top Exchanges

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $163.92 or 0.00455871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $246.63 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

