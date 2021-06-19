GoByte 1-Day Volume Hits $192.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $478,970.94 and $192.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

