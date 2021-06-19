Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,977 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 183,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

