Graft 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,832.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Graft has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $278,924.06 and approximately $17,832.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00752826 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001292 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.