Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,260 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 59,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,354,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 179,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.