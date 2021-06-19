Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 30,700 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.14 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

