Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $62.75 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $889.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

