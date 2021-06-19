Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

